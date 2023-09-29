If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Hodgeman County, Kansas this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Leavenworth County
  • Shawnee County
  • Johnson County
  • Wyandotte County

    • Hodgeman County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Bucklin High School at Hodgeman County High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Jetmore, KS
    • Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.