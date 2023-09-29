Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harvey County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Harvey County, Kansas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Harvey County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Hesston High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Kingman, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton High School at Arkansas City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Arkansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.