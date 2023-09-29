The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .226 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

In 55.6% of his games this year (50 of 90), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (18.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 90), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.6% of his games this season, Waters has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .285 AVG .172 .366 OBP .233 .472 SLG .280 15 XBH 8 4 HR 4 20 RBI 12 39/15 K/BB 68/12 7 SB 9

