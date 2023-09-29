Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.487) and total hits (172) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 103 of 155 games this year (66.5%), including 50 multi-hit games (32.3%).
- Looking at the 155 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 28 of them (18.1%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 59 games this year (38.1%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 76 games this year (49.0%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|80
|.293
|AVG
|.254
|.325
|OBP
|.305
|.540
|SLG
|.436
|36
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|58
|RBI
|35
|51/16
|K/BB
|69/22
|18
|SB
|31
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.0 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (189 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon (3-7) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.74 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
