Tulsa vs. Temple: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 28
A pair of AAC teams hit the field when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-2) and the Temple Owls (2-2) are in action on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulsa vs. Temple matchup.
Tulsa vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Tulsa vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulsa Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulsa (-4.5)
|54.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Tulsa (-5.5)
|55
|-210
|+172
Tulsa vs. Temple Betting Trends
- Tulsa has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Hurricane have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Temple has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Owls have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
Tulsa & Temple 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulsa
|To Win the AAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|Temple
|To Win the AAC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
