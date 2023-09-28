Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Shawnee County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lansing High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Shawnee Heights High School at De Soto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: De Soto, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Lake High School at Rossville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Rossville, KS
- Conference: Mid-East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry-Lecompton High School at Hayden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Topeka High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
