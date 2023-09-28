On Thursday, September 28 at 1:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (74-83) host the Kansas City Royals (54-103) at Comerica Park. Tarik Skubal will get the nod for the Tigers, while Jonathan Bowlan will take the mound for the Royals.

The favored Tigers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at -105. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 23 out of the 38 games, or 60.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have a 23-15 record (winning 60.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Tigers went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 135 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (34.1%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 45 times in 131 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Drew Waters 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+333) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

