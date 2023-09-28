Jake Rogers and Bobby Witt Jr. will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals meet at Comerica Park on Thursday, at 1:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 156 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 654 (4.2 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .302.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.403 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jonathan Bowlan has been named the starter for the Royals and will make his first start this season.

The 26-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Cole Ragans Framber Valdez 9/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros W 6-5 Away Steven Cruz Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Away Zack Greinke Reese Olson 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Jonathan Bowlan Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Clarke Schmidt 10/1/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Greinke Michael King

