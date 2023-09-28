Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .231 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Pratto has gotten a hit in 51 of 86 games this year (59.3%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (16.3%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Pratto has driven in a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 of 86 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .223 AVG .239 .329 OBP .290 .345 SLG .368 11 XBH 12 3 HR 4 18 RBI 16 50/18 K/BB 81/11 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings