Nelson Velazquez -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez is batting .227 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 55.6% of his 45 games this season, Velazquez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (35.6%), and in 10.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Velazquez has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 22.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (57.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 5
.276 AVG .083
.349 OBP .083
.763 SLG .333
15 XBH 1
11 HR 1
22 RBI 1
20/8 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .201 batting average against him.
