MJ Melendez -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .231 with 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks.
  • Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this season (90 of 145), with at least two hits 25 times (17.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36 games this season (24.8%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 35.9% of his games this year (52 of 145), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
75 GP 69
.248 AVG .213
.337 OBP .281
.404 SLG .374
23 XBH 25
9 HR 6
33 RBI 22
74/37 K/BB 95/22
3 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • The Tigers will send Skubal (7-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .201 batting average against him.
