MJ Melendez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .231 with 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this season (90 of 145), with at least two hits 25 times (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this season (24.8%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.9% of his games this year (52 of 145), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|69
|.248
|AVG
|.213
|.337
|OBP
|.281
|.404
|SLG
|.374
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|22
|74/37
|K/BB
|95/22
|3
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Skubal (7-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .201 batting average against him.
