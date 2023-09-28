MJ Melendez -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is batting .231 with 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks.
  • Melendez has recorded a hit in 90 of 145 games this year (62.1%), including 25 multi-hit games (17.2%).
  • He has homered in 14 games this season (9.7%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 36 games this season (24.8%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 52 games this year (35.9%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
75 GP 69
.248 AVG .213
.337 OBP .281
.404 SLG .374
23 XBH 25
9 HR 6
33 RBI 22
74/37 K/BB 95/22
3 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .201 batting average against him.
