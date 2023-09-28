Maikel Garcia vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Maikel Garcia (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 123 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .327.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 81 of 119 games this year (68.1%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (26.1%).
- Looking at the 119 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (3.4%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.6% of his games this year, Garcia has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (5.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.317
|AVG
|.232
|.355
|OBP
|.298
|.427
|SLG
|.300
|19
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|18
|46/16
|K/BB
|60/21
|11
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 183 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Skubal (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
