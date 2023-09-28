The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Leavenworth County, Kansas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Lansing High School at Topeka West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Basehor-Linwood High School at Leavenworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanover High School at Doniphan West High School