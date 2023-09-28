Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leavenworth County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Leavenworth County, Kansas this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lansing High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Basehor-Linwood High School at Leavenworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Leavenworth, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanover High School at Doniphan West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Highland, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
