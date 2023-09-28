On Thursday, Kyle Isbel (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .232.
  • In 55.8% of his 86 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.8%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 27.9% of his games this year, Isbel has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 40.7% of his games this year (35 of 86), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 46
.230 AVG .235
.255 OBP .294
.341 SLG .403
11 XBH 17
2 HR 3
16 RBI 16
22/4 K/BB 36/13
4 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
