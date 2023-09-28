Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Johnson County, Kansas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Olathe West High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Olathe East High School at Olathe Northwest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Free State High School at Shawnee Mission South High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Mission West High School at Shawnee Mission East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olathe North High School at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gardner, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Valley High School at Bishop Miege High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Eastern Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Heights High School at De Soto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: De Soto, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mill Valley High School at Olathe South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Blue Valley West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockhurst High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chase County High School at Maranatha Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
