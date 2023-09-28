Dairon Blanco returns to action for the Kansas City Royals against Tarik Skubal and the Detroit TigersSeptember 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 17 against the Astros) he went 0-for-2.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .226.

Blanco has gotten a hit in 22 of 40 games this season (55.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Blanco has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine of 40 games (22.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .231 AVG .222 .286 OBP .310 .365 SLG .429 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 9 RBI 8 15/4 K/BB 17/6 9 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings