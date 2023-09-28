Women's China Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (four matches), No. 64-ranked Bernarda Pera and No. 83 Claire Liu will be matching up at National Tennis Center in Beijing, China.
Check out the latest odds for the entire China Open field at BetMGM.
China Open Info
- Tournament: China Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: September 28
- TV Channel:
- Venue: National Tennis Center
- Location: Beijing, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the China Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Diane Parry vs. Magdalena Frech
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 PM ET
|Frech (-275)
|Parry (+195)
|Bernarda Pera vs. Claire Liu
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 PM ET
|Pera (-160)
|Liu (+120)
|Emina Bektas vs. Kamilla Rakhimova
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 PM ET
|Rakhimova (-155)
|Bektas (+115)
|Katie Boulter vs. Zhuoxuan Bai
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:00 PM ET
|Boulter (-200)
|Bai (+150)
