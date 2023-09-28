The Kansas City Chiefs have +600 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-best in the league as of September 28.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC West: -349
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

  • Oddsmakers rate the Chiefs considerably higher (second-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).
  • The Chiefs' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+600) compared to the start of the season (+600).
  • With odds of +600, the Chiefs have been given a 14.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Betting Insights

  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread this season.
  • The Chiefs have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.
  • The Chiefs have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
  • Kansas City has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.
  • The Chiefs have the sixth-ranked defense this season (280.7 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 390.3 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs rank ninth in points scored this year (26.0 points per game), but they've been shining on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 13.3 points allowed per game.

Chiefs Impact Players

  • Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 803 yards (267.7 per game), completing 65.5%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.
  • Mahomes also has rushed for 103 yards and zero scores.
  • In three games, Isiah Pacheco has rushed for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and one TD.
  • In the passing game, Pacheco has scored zero times, with seven receptions for 47 yards.
  • In two games, Travis Kelce has 11 receptions for 95 yards (47.5 per game) and two scores.
  • In three games, Jerick McKinnon has rushed for 7 yards (2.3 per game) and zero scores.
  • As a playmaker on defense, the Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed has recorded 14 tackles and 3.0 TFL in his three games.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +2200
2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000
3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +40000
4 October 1 @ Jets - +15000
5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000
6 October 12 Broncos - +20000
7 October 22 Chargers - +2500
8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000
9 November 5 Dolphins - +900
BYE - - - -
11 November 20 Eagles - +700
12 November 26 @ Raiders - +15000
13 December 3 @ Packers - +4000
14 December 10 Bills - +900
15 December 18 @ Patriots - +8000
16 December 25 Raiders - +15000
17 December 31 Bengals - +1800
18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

