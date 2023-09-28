After batting .282 with a double, two triples, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (172) this season.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 94th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 67.3% of his games this season (103 of 153), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 50 of those games (32.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 28 games this season (18.3%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 38.6% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (12.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 75 times this season (49.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 78 .293 AVG .260 .325 OBP .313 .540 SLG .447 36 XBH 31 18 HR 11 58 RBI 35 51/16 K/BB 68/22 18 SB 30

