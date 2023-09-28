Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .282 with a double, two triples, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) against the Tigers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (172) this season.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 94th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 67.3% of his games this season (103 of 153), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 50 of those games (32.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 28 games this season (18.3%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.6% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (12.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 75 times this season (49.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Tigers
- Click Here for Nelson Velazquez
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Edward Olivares
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Kyle Isbel
- Click Here for Nick Pratto
- Click Here for Drew Waters
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for Dairon Blanco
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|78
|.293
|AVG
|.260
|.325
|OBP
|.313
|.540
|SLG
|.447
|36
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|58
|RBI
|35
|51/16
|K/BB
|68/22
|18
|SB
|30
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .201 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.