Royals vs. Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers (74-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-103) play on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (7-3) against the Royals and Jonathan Bowlan.
Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jonathan Bowlan
- Bowlan makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal
- The Tigers will send Skubal (7-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The left-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.95 and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .201 in 14 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Skubal has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Tarik Skubal vs. Royals
- The Royals are batting .243 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .396 (22nd in the league) with 156 home runs.
- The Royals have gone 8-for-18 with three doubles, two triples and seven RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
