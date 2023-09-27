The Detroit Tigers (74-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-103) play on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (7-3) against the Royals and Jonathan Bowlan.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jonathan Bowlan

Bowlan makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will send Skubal (7-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The left-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.95 and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .201 in 14 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Skubal has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Tarik Skubal vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .243 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .396 (22nd in the league) with 156 home runs.

The Royals have gone 8-for-18 with three doubles, two triples and seven RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.