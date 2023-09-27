The Detroit Tigers and Parker Meadows will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 156 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 654 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .302.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.12 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.403 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jonathan Bowlan gets the nod for the Royals and will make his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 26-year-old right-hander.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Cole Ragans Framber Valdez 9/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros W 6-5 Away Steven Cruz Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Away Zack Greinke Reese Olson 9/27/2023 Tigers - Away Jonathan Bowlan Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Clarke Schmidt 10/1/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Greinke Michael King

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.