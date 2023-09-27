Wednesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (74-83) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (54-103) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 win for the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (7-3) to the mound, while Jonathan Bowlan will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 8-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those matchups).

The Royals have won in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 13 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (654 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule