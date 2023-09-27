Maikel Garcia vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 123 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .327.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 81 of 119 games this year (68.1%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 119), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 40 games this year (33.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 38.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.4%.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.317
|AVG
|.232
|.355
|OBP
|.298
|.427
|SLG
|.300
|19
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|18
|46/16
|K/BB
|60/21
|11
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .201 batting average against him.
