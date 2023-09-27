Kyle Isbel vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .232 with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
- In 55.8% of his games this year (48 of 86), Isbel has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.9% of his games this year, Isbel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), with two or more runs eight times (9.3%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|46
|.230
|AVG
|.235
|.255
|OBP
|.294
|.341
|SLG
|.403
|11
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|16
|22/4
|K/BB
|36/13
|4
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .201 batting average against him.
