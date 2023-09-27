The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 62 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

In 9.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (25 of 100), with two or more RBI six times (6.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35 of 100 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .270 AVG .253 .316 OBP .319 .460 SLG .420 16 XBH 20 7 HR 3 18 RBI 14 33/8 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings