Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +600.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -349
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.
- The Chiefs and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.
- Last year the Chiefs were 7-1 at home and 7-2 away.
- When underdogs, Kansas City had only one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.
Chiefs Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.
- In addition, Mahomes ran for 358 yards and four TDs.
- Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon rushed for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.
- Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped keep opposing offenses in check with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.
Chiefs Player Futures
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|L 21-20
|+2200
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|W 17-9
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|W 41-10
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+900
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
