Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 2-for-3 with a triple last time in action, take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (172) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 103 games this year (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 50 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 28 games this season (18.3%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 38.6% of his games this season (59 of 153), with two or more RBI 19 times (12.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 49.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|78
|.293
|AVG
|.260
|.325
|OBP
|.313
|.540
|SLG
|.447
|36
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|58
|RBI
|35
|51/16
|K/BB
|68/22
|18
|SB
|30
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Skubal (7-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.