The Detroit Tigers (73-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-102) square off on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will give the ball to Reese Olson (5-7, 4.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.10 ERA).

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (5-7, 4.13 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.10 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-15) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.10 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 28 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.

Greinke is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Greinke has put up 17 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Zack Greinke vs. Tigers

He will take the hill against a Tigers squad that is batting .234 as a unit (28th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .376 (29th in the league) with 156 total home runs (26th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Tigers this season, Greinke has pitched nine innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out six.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers' Olson (5-7) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 4.13, a 3.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.112.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Olson will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Reese Olson vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 651 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1269 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 156 home runs (26th in the league).

The Royals have gone 6-for-23 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

