When the Detroit Tigers (73-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-102) square of at Comerica Park on Tuesday, September 26, Reese Olson will get the ball for the Tigers, while the Royals will send Zack Greinke to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Royals have +135 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (5-7, 4.13 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.10 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +135 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 37 times and won 22, or 59.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Tigers have a record of 3-4 (42.9%).

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Tigers went 5-2 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 134 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (34.3%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 26-60 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won nine of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

