Nelson Velazquez -- batting .200 with a double, five home runs, six walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Astros.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .233 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 36.4% of his games this year, and 10.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 20 games this year (45.5%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (22.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (56.8%), including six multi-run games (13.6%).

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 13 .353 AVG .146 .450 OBP .222 .824 SLG .366 4 XBH 3 2 HR 3 5 RBI 5 4/3 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings