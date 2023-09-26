Nelson Velazquez -- batting .200 with a double, five home runs, six walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Astros.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez is batting .233 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.
  • Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 36.4% of his games this year, and 10.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 20 games this year (45.5%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (22.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 25 games this season (56.8%), including six multi-run games (13.6%).

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 13
.353 AVG .146
.450 OBP .222
.824 SLG .366
4 XBH 3
2 HR 3
5 RBI 5
4/3 K/BB 15/3
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.13, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
