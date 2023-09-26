MJ Melendez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .233.
- In 62.5% of his 144 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 144 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (9.7%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 36 games this year (25.0%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 52 of 144 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|68
|.248
|AVG
|.216
|.337
|OBP
|.285
|.404
|SLG
|.380
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|22
|74/37
|K/BB
|92/22
|3
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (5-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.13, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .214 batting average against him.
