On Tuesday, Kyle Isbel (.342 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .234 with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • Isbel has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 85 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 85), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24 games this season (28.2%), Isbel has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 41.2% of his games this season (35 of 85), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 45
.230 AVG .238
.255 OBP .294
.341 SLG .408
11 XBH 17
2 HR 3
16 RBI 16
22/4 K/BB 35/12
4 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.35 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 183 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Tigers will send Olson (5-7) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
