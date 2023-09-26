Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Kansas City Chiefs have the second-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +600.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -274
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- The Chiefs and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Kansas City had the 11th-ranked defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.
- The Chiefs posted a 7-1 record at home and were 7-2 away last year.
- As underdogs, Kansas City picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record as the favored team.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.
- Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.
- On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).
- On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and picked up 830 yards (48.8 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Nick Bolton registered 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
Chiefs Player Futures
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|L 21-20
|+2200
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|W 17-9
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|W 41-10
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+900
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of September 26 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
