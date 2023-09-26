Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (100-56) and the Chicago Cubs (82-74) squaring off at Truist Park (on September 26) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (12-4) to the mound, while Justin Steele (16-5) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 92 out of the 141 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 80-34, a 70.2% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (909) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.

The Cubs have won in 27, or 45%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 15 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (792 total).

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 20 Phillies L 6-5 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola September 21 @ Nationals W 10-3 Max Fried vs Jake Irvin September 22 @ Nationals W 9-6 Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin September 24 @ Nationals L 3-2 Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge September 24 @ Nationals W 8-5 Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon September 26 Cubs - Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele September 27 Cubs - Max Fried vs Jameson Taillon September 28 Cubs - Charlie Morton vs Marcus Stroman September 29 Nationals - Kyle Wright vs Jake Irvin September 30 Nationals - Spencer Strider vs Patrick Corbin October 1 Nationals - TBA vs Trevor Williams

Cubs Schedule