When the Houston Astros (85-70) match up with the Kansas City Royals (53-102) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, September 24 at 2:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +200 moneyline odds to win. Houston is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (11-12, 4.93 ERA) vs Steven Cruz - KC (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Royals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 Astros (-2.5) 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Royals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 109 games, or 53.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have gone 13-5 (72.2%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 2-7 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Royals have come away with 45 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won three of 12 games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 8-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

