How to Watch the Royals vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros, on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Astros vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Royals Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 152 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 645 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .302.
- The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steven Cruz will take to the mound for the Royals, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing one hit against the Cleveland Guardians.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to seven.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Cal Quantrill
|9/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Steven Cruz
|Logan Allen
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Framber Valdez
|9/23/2023
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|J.P. France
|9/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Steven Cruz
|Hunter Brown
|9/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|9/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tarik Skubal
|9/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|9/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Carlos Rodón
|9/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.