The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros, on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 152 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 645 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .302.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Cruz will take to the mound for the Royals, his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing one hit against the Cleveland Guardians.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to seven.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Steven Cruz Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Cole Ragans Framber Valdez 9/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros - Away Steven Cruz Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/27/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Greinke Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees - Home - -

