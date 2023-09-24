Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (85-70) and Kansas City Royals (53-102) going head-to-head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 24.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (11-12, 4.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Steven Cruz.

Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Royals have come away with 45 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (645 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Royals have pitched to a 5.13 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule