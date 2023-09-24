Kadarius Toney did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Toney's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Toney has been targeted 10 times and has six catches for 36 yards (6.0 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for two yards.

Keep an eye on Toney's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kadarius Toney Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Toe

The Chiefs have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Justin Watson (FP/ankle): 5 Rec; 107 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Toney 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 6 36 41 0 6.0

Toney Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0

Rep Kadarius Toney and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.