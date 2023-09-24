Will Kadarius Toney Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kadarius Toney did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Toney's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Toney has been targeted 10 times and has six catches for 36 yards (6.0 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for two yards.
Kadarius Toney Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Chiefs have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Justin Watson (FP/ankle): 5 Rec; 107 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Chiefs vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Toney 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|10
|6
|36
|41
|0
|6.0
Toney Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|5
|5
|35
|0
