Justin Watson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 contest against the Chicago Bears (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Watson's stats on this page.

In the passing game, Watson has been targeted nine times, with season stats of 107 yards on five receptions (21.4 per catch) and zero TDs.

Justin Watson Injury Status: FP

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Chiefs this week: Kadarius Toney (DNP/toe): 6 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Chiefs vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Watson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 5 107 12 0 21.4

Watson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0

