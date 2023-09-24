A pair of last season's best offensive players will be featured when wideout Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs host QB Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Before making a player prop bet, keep reading for player props for the top performers in this matchup between the Chiefs and the Bears.

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +500

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +1200

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +430

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Gray - - 13.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 71.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 285.5 (-113) 20.5 (-120) - Skyy Moore - - 33.5 (-113) Isiah Pacheco - 49.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 19.5 (-113) Kadarius Toney - - 27.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 26.5 (-113) Justin Watson - - 18.5 (-113)

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 43.5 (-113) Darnell Mooney - - 30.5 (-113) Chase Claypool - - 22.5 (-113) Cole Kmet - - 30.5 (-113) Khalil Herbert - 34.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) Justin Fields 176.5 (-113) 60.5 (-113) - Roschon Johnson - 26.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113)

