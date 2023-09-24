Our computer model projects a win for the Kansas City Chiefs when they meet the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 4:25 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Offensively, the Chiefs were a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by averaging 29.2 points per game. They ranked 16th on defense (21.7 points allowed per game). The Bears sported the 23rd-ranked scoring offense last year (19.2 points per game), and they were worse on defense, ranking worst with 27.2 points allowed per game.

Chiefs vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (+12.5) Under (48) Chiefs 25, Bears 18

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chiefs have an implied win probability of 88.2%.

Kansas City compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Chiefs covered the spread once last season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

Last season, eight Kansas City games went over the point total.

The point total average for Chiefs games last season was 49.7, 1.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

The implied probability of a win by the Bears, based on the moneyline, is 16.0%.

Chicago won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

In Chicago games last season, combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

The over/under for this game is five points higher than the average scoring total for Bears games last season (43).

Chiefs vs. Bears 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 29.2 21.7 25.1 19.4 32.8 23.8 Chicago 19.2 27.2 19.6 25 18.8 29.8

