The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) will face off against the Chicago Bears (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are significant favorites in this one, with the spread currently at 12.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 48 points.

This week's game that pits the Chiefs against the Bears is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Chiefs vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Chiefs were winning after the first quarter in nine games, were losing after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

Kansas City averaged 5.5 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 3.4 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

The Bears led after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games last season.

Offensively, the Bears averaged 4.6 points in the first quarter (14th-ranked) last year. They allowed 4.8 points on average in the first quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last season, the Chiefs won the second quarter in eight games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

Kansas City scored an average of 9.7 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it allowed an average of 8.2 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Bears outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, were outscored 12 times, and tied one time.

In the second quarter last year, the Bears averaged 6.6 points on offense (18th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 9.5 points on defense (30th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last year, the Chiefs won the third quarter eight times, lost four times, and tied five times.

Last season, Kansas City's offense averaged 6.5 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it surrendered 3.5 points on average in the third quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Bears won the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and were knotted up three times.

On offense, the Bears averaged 5.5 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) last year. They gave up 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, were outscored in that quarter in 10 games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

On offense, Kansas City averaged 6.1 points in the fourth quarter (13th-ranked) last year. On defense, it surrendered 7.6 points on average in the fourth quarter (29th-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Bears won the fourth quarter five times, lost 11 times, and were knotted up one time.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Bears averaged four points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.6 points on defense.

Chiefs vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs led nine times, were losing seven times, and were tied one time at the completion of the first half last season.

In the first half, Kansas City averaged 15.2 points on offense last season (second-ranked). It gave up an average of 11.5 points on defense (18th-ranked) in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Bears led five times (1-4 in those games), trailed 11 times (2-9), and were knotted up one time (0-1).

The Bears averaged 11.3 points on offense and allowed an average of 14.2 points on defense in the first half last season.

2nd Half

Out of 17 games last season, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, lost seven times, and were knotted up two times.

Kansas City put up an average of 12.5 points and surrendered an average of 11.1 points on defense in the second half last year.

In 17 games last season, the Bears outscored their opponent in the second half seven times (3-4 record in those games), were outscored in the second half nine times (0-9), and tied the second half one time (0-1).

In the second half last year, the Bears averaged 9.5 points on offense (24th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 11.4 points on defense (24th-ranked).

