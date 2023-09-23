As we roll into Week 4 of the college football season, there are seven games involving teams from the CUSA on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Eastern Michigan Eagles at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Liberty Flames at Florida International Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UNLV Rebels at UTEP Miners 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Mexico State Aggies at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 12:00 AM ET, Sunday, September 24 Spectrum Sports

