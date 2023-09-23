Saturday's Serie A schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is Hellas Verona squaring off against AC Milan.

If you are looking for how to watch Saturday's Serie A play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch AC Milan vs Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona (2-1-1) makes the trip to play AC Milan (3-0-1) at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AC Milan (-290)

AC Milan (-290) Underdog: Hellas Verona (+750)

Hellas Verona (+750) Draw: (+380)

(+380) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Sassuolo vs Juventus

Juventus (3-1-0) journeys to take on Sassuolo (1-0-3) at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Juventus (-130)

Juventus (-130) Underdog: Sassuolo (+300)

Sassuolo (+300) Draw: (+290)

(+290) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Lazio vs AC Monza

AC Monza (1-1-2) is on the road to take on Lazio (1-0-3) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Lazio (-130)

Lazio (-130) Underdog: AC Monza (+320)

AC Monza (+320) Draw: (+270)

(+270) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.