Saturday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (85-69) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (52-102) at 7:10 PM (on September 23). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (11-5, 3.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (4-17, 6.26 ERA).

Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 7-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have not covered the spread in any of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 132 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +225 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (642 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule