Royals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (85-69) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (52-102) at 7:10 PM (on September 23). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (11-5, 3.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (4-17, 6.26 ERA).
Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 7-3.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have not covered the spread in any of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 132 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (33.3%) in those games.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +225 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Kansas City is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (642 total runs).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|Astros
|L 7-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Framber Valdez
|September 18
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Brady Singer vs Cal Quantrill
|September 19
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Steven Cruz vs Logan Allen
|September 20
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Zack Greinke vs Lucas Giolito
|September 22
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Cole Ragans vs Framber Valdez
|September 23
|@ Astros
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs J.P. France
|September 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Brady Singer vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Reese Olson
|September 27
|@ Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tarik Skubal
|September 28
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Sawyer Gipson-Long
|September 29
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Carlos Rodón
