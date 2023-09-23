The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) will play their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. BYU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Kansas vs. BYU Betting Trends

Kansas has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have been favored by 9.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

BYU has covered in its only game with a spread this season.

Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

