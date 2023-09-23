The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) and the BYU Cougars (3-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in a battle of Big 12 foes.

Kansas ranks 34th in scoring offense (37.7 points per game) and 57th in scoring defense (21.3 points allowed per game) this year. BYU's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, registering 310.7 total yards per game, which ranks 17th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 50th with 318.3 total yards ceded per contest.

Kansas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Kansas vs. BYU Key Statistics

Kansas BYU 500.3 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.7 (115th) 273.7 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (49th) 216.7 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.3 (126th) 283.7 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.3 (72nd) 4 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has thrown for 575 yards (191.7 ypg) to lead Kansas, completing 75% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Devin Neal has 303 rushing yards on 40 carries with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on eight catches for 131 yards (43.7 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has collected 175 yards on 25 carries, scoring three times.

Lawrence Arnold's 212 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has totaled 14 catches.

Luke Grimm has caught 11 passes for 157 yards (52.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Quentin Skinner has a total of 151 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 throws.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has compiled 660 yards on 61.1% passing while recording six touchdown passes with one interception this season.

LJ Martin is his team's leading rusher with 45 carries for 195 yards, or 65 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Aidan Robbins has totaled 29 yards on 10 carries.

Isaac Rex's 184 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 10 receptions on 22 targets with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has 13 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 138 yards (46 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Darius Lassiter has racked up 116 reciving yards (38.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

