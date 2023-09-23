The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) host the UCF Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. UCF is a 3.5-point underdog. The over/under is 52.5 for the game.

Kansas State is compiling 464.3 yards per game on offense (30th in the FBS), and rank 49th on the other side of the ball, yielding 314.3 yards allowed per game. UCF's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks best in the FBS with 617.7 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 284 total yards per game, which ranks 27th.

Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kansas State vs UCF Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -3.5 -115 -105 52.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Week 4 Big 12 Betting Trends

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State has covered the spread twice in three games this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Kansas State has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Kansas State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Kansas State has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Wildcats have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 817 passing yards for Kansas State, completing 66% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 21 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 36 times for 216 yards (72 per game).

Treshaun Ward has racked up 168 yards on 37 attempts, scoring one time. He's grabbed seven passes for 72 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 18 receptions for 184 yards (61.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Ben Sinnott has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 61 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

RJ Garcia II has been the target of 18 passes and hauled in 10 grabs for 168 yards, an average of 56 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Khalid Duke paces the team with three sacks, and also has three TFL and six tackles.

Kansas State's tackle leader, Austin Moore, has 15 tackles, five TFL, and one sack this year.

Will Lee III has a team-leading one interception to go along with 12 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

