Kansas State vs. UCF: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the UCF Knights (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Wildcats favored to win by 4.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. UCF matchup.
Kansas State vs. UCF Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Kansas State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-4.5)
|52.5
|-225
|+175
|FanDuel
|-
|52.5
|-
|-
Kansas State vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Kansas State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- UCF has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.
Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big 12
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
